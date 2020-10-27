The Flipkart quiz started on October 27 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 27 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 27th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 27, 2020

Question 1) In which year was the Delhi team renamed?

Answer 1: 2019

Question 2) Who among these has not captained an IPL team in more than 100 matches?

Answer 2: Virender Sehwag

Question 3) Against which team was the lowest total of the IPL (49 runs) made by Bangalore in 2017?

Answer 3: Kolkata

Question 4) Identify the only player to be a part of the 1st and the 500th IPL match.

Answer 4: Zaheer Khan

Question 5) Who is the only Indian to score a century in the IPL under 40 balls?

Answer 5: Yusuf Pathan

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel