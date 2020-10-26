The Flipkart quiz started on October 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 26 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 26 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 26th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 26, 2020

Q1: Which Of These States Has An IPL Team Never Represented?

Answer 1: Assam

Q2: Who Was The Costliest Player In The First – Ever Auctions Of The IPL?

Answer 2: MS Dhoni

Q3: Which Of These IPL Team’s Players Has Hit A Century In A Match?

Answer 3: Pune

Q4: In Which City Was The First – Ever IPL Match Hosted?

Answer 4: Bengaluru

Q5: Who Captained Punjab In Their Only IPL Final Appearance?

Answer 5: George Baily

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

