Flipkart Quiz Answers October 25, 2020: The Flipkart quiz started on October 25 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 25 at 11:59 PM IST

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of three questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 25 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 25 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 25th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 25, 2020

Question 1) Who holds the record for the most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL?

Answer 1: MS Dhoni

Question 2) Who was the most expensive foreign player in the first IPL auction?

Answer 2: Andrew Symonds

Question 3) In which IPL venue has an Indian scored the highest individual score of 132*?

Answer: Sarjah

Question 4) Identify this bowler who has taken the most wickets for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Answer 4: Siddharth Trivedi

Question 5) Who among these took the most wickets in the first-ever IPL match in 2008?

Answer: Ajit Agarkar

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma