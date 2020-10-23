The Flipkart quiz started on October 23 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 23 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 23rd Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 23, 2020

Question 1) Which team, playing in the 2020 season, has never made it to the IPL finals?

Answer 1: Delhi

Question 2) Which of these Indian cities has hosted the most number of IPL matches?

Answer 2: Bengaluru

Question 3) What is the maximum number of players allowed in an IPL squad this season?

Answer: 24

Question 4) Which of these is the only team to win an IPL final on their home ground?

Answer 4: Chennai

Question 5) Who is the only Australian to win Player of the series twice in the IPL?

Answer: Shane Watson

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel