The Flipkart quiz started on October 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 21 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 21st Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 21, 2020

Q1: This Is The IPL Journey Of Which Of These Players – KKR To RCB To KXIP?

Answer 1: Chris Gayle

Q2: Which Of These Teams Has This Player Not Played For?

Answer 2: Rising Pune Supergiants

Q3: Which Indian All-Rounder Was The Most Expensive Pick Of The IPL 2016 Auction?

Answer 3: Pawan Negi

Q4: Which South African City Has Hosted An IPL Final?

Answer 4: Johannesburg

Q5: Which IPL Team Has Won A Match By 10 Wickets The Most Number Of Times?

Answer 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel