The Flipkart quiz started on October 20 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 20 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 20 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 20 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 20th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 20, 2020

Q1: Which Of These Actors Was The Brand Ambassador Of Delhi In 2008?

Answer 1: Akshay Kumar

Q2: The Top Two Highest Partnerships By Runs In The IPL Have Both Involved Virat Kohli And

Answer 2: AB De Villiers

Q3: Which Team Holds The Record For The Longest Winning Streak By Any IPL Team?

Answer 3: Kolkata

Q4: Identify This Umpire Who Has Officiated The Most Matches In The IPL?

Answer 4: Sundaram Ravi

Q5: Who Among These Holds The Record of The Best Bowling Figures In An IPL Match?

Answer 5: Alzarri Joseph

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel