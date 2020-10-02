The Flipkart quiz started on October 2 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 2 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 2 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 2 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 2nd Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 2, 2020

Answer 1:- Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 2:- Who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020?

Answer 2:- K. L. Rahul

Question 3:- Identify this Indian businessman associated with the IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

Answer 3:- N. Srinivasan

Question 4:- Which tyre company is the official strategic timeout partner of the IPL?

Answer 4:- CEAT

Question 5:- With 102 catches, which player holds the record of taking the most catches in the IPL?

Answer 5:- Suresh Raina

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel