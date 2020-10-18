The Flipkart quiz started on October 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 18 at 11:59 PM IST.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 18 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 18 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 18th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 18, 2020

Question 1) Which Indian Olympian Was Signed As A PUMA Ambassador In 2019?

Answer 1: Mary Kom

Question 2) Which Of These Indian Captains Was Also Puma India’s Brand Ambassador?

Answer 2: Sourav Ganguly

Question 3) Who Became The First Indian To Reach 50 Million Instagram Followers?

Answer: Virat Kohli

Question 4) Usain Bolt Holds The Men’s World Record For 100 M Dash At X Seconds. What Is X?

Answer 4: 9.58 seconds

Question 5) X Is The Goalkeeper Of The Indian Football Team And Is A PUMA Athlete. Who Is X?

Answer 5: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma