The Flipkart quiz started on October 19 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 19 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of seven questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 19th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 19, 2020

Question 1) Who likes to #MovelnStyle with Skybags?

Answer 1: Varun Dhawan

Question 2) 2 States or all the States, she is the Caprese girl.

Answer 2: Alia Bhatt

Question 3) Who is the captain of an IPL team & an ambassador of Aristocrat Bags?

Answer: Rohit Sharma

Question 4) Which is of these is a type of women’s bag?

Answer 4: All of the above

Question 5) Which Celeb couple is saying “Hello Holidays” With VIP Bags?

Answer: Kareena & Saif Ali Khan

Question 6) What type of Luggage and Bags are available under the brand Skybags

Answer: All the Above

Question 7) In what all colors Aristocrat Photon Hard Luggage is available on Flipkart?

Answer: All the above

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel