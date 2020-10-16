The Flipkart quiz started on October 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 16 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 16th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 16, 2020

Question 1) What are the coolest audiophiles on the face of earth called?

Answer 1 - BoAtheads

Question 2) Who Is Not A BoAthead?

Answer 2 - Ranveer Singh

Question 3) How Many BoAtheads Are There?

Answer 3 - 11

Question 4) Where Would You Find All BoAtheads On Instagram?

Answer 4 - @Boat.Nirvana

Question 5) Who Is The Most Recent Star To Be Added As A BoAthead?

Answer 5 - Diljit Dosanjh

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

