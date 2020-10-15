The Flipkart quiz started on October 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 15 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of six questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 15 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 15th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 15, 2020

Question 1 – What is the benefit of Garnier serum sheet masks?

Answer 1 – Facial-like glow

Question 2 – How long should you keep a serum sheet mask on for?

Answer 2 – 15 minutes

Question 3 – Which of the following masks will help detox your skin?

Answer 3 – Charcoal

Question 4 – What should you do after taking off the sheet mask?

Answers 4 – Massage Excess Serum into your Skin

Question 5 – What should you do after taking off the sheet mask?

Answers 5 – 4

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

