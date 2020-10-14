The Flipkart quiz started on October 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 14 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of six questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 14 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 14th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 14, 2020

Q1- Pick The Odd One Out

Ans- Natural Ingredients

Q2- Which Of The Following Is NOT True For Mamaearth?

Ans- Not Made From Natural Ingredients

Q3- Which Of The Following Celebrities Is Associated With Brand Mamaearth?

Ans- Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Q4- Which Of The Following Should You Avoid When Choosing A Shampoo For Your Baby?

Ans- SLS

Q5- When Buying Baby Products, Which Of The Following Things Should You Look For?

Ans- All of The Above

Q6- What Should You Avoid While Buying A Baby Soap?

Ans- Strips Natural Oils

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel