The Flipkart quiz started on October 13 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 13 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 13th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 13, 2020

Question 1) Which of these groups is one of the owners of the Delhi Capitals?

Answer 1: GMR

Question 2) Which IPL team has won the highest number of Fair Play Awards?

Answer 2: Chennai Super Kings

Question 3) Who is the only Indian to play 100 consecutive T20 innings without getting out on a duck?

Answer: MS Dhoni

Question 4) Identify this player who has won three consecutive IPL titles with three different teams.

Answer 4: Karn Sharma

Question 5) Against which team did Ravindra Jadeja score his first-ever T20 fifty in his 241st match?

Answer 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel