New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of seven questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 12 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 12th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 12, 2020

Question 1) Onkyo, one of the leading premium audio brands, with a rich legacy of 70 years who is renowned for their array of home audio products belongs to which country?

Answer 1: Japan

Question 2) What is the sound power in the new range of Nokia Smart TVs with Sound by Onkyo?

Answer 2: A and B both

Question 3) Who was the orange cap holder(most runs) in IPL 2019?

Answer: David Warner

Question 4) What does bring the superior sound experience in a new range of Nokia Smart TVs?

Answer 4: All of the above

Question 5) What are the major Visual features of the new range of Nokia Smart TVs?

Answer 5: All of the above

Question 6) What is the Venue of IPL 2020?

Answer 6: Dubai

Question 7) How many screen sizes will the new range of Nokia Smart TVs launch in?

Answer 7: 6 screen sizes 32? HD Ready, 43 FHD, UHD 4K- 43,50,55,65

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Srishti Goel