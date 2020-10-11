The Flipkart quiz started on October 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 11 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.



Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 11th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 11, 2020

Q1) In upcoming Big Billion Day Sale, Motorola TVs will be the 1st in India to launch which Operating System?

Answer: Android 10

Q2) What is the name of the Motorola TV range getting launched with ‘Sharper Looks, Sharper Performance?

Answer: Motorola revou series

Q3) How many screen sizes will the new Motorola TV range launch in?

Answer: 4 screen sizes – 32", 40", 43" and 55"

Q4) Motorola TVs will be the World’s 1st TVs to bring which technologies in the HD/ Full HD segment?

Answer: Both A and B

Q5) Who was the highest wicket taker in IPL 2019?

Answer: Imran Tahir

Posted By: Srishti Goel