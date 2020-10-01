The Flipkart quiz started on October 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 1 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 1st Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 1, 2020

Question 1:- Which IPL team’s official anthem is Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re?

Answer 1:-Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 2:- Which IPL team’s home ground is named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi?

Answer 2:- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Question 3:- To which country does this Delhi Capitals player belong?

Answer 3:- Nepal

Question 4:- Identify this Jharkhand cricketer who is a part of the Mumbai Indians team.

Answer 4:- Ishan Kishan

Question 5:- Which of these Australians has been a captain in the highest number of IPL matches?

Answer 5:-Adam Gilchrist

