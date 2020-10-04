The Flipkart quiz started on September 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will end at 11:59 PM tonight, which means you can still participate in the contest.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five simple questions that test your genereal awareness. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems. The Flipkart quiz started on October 4 at 12:00 AM IST and will be open till at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Trivia Quiz details

Organizer:-Flipkart India

Today’s Flipkart Quiz –Flipkart Daily

Trivia Quiz Today’s Prize –Super Coins, Vouchers

Quiz Date –1st – 31st October 2020

Quiz Time –Any Time

Prize-After Answering all Questions Right

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 4, 2020

Question 1:- Which IPL team does this Punjab opener play for?

Answer 1:- Kolkata Knight Riders

Question 2:- In 2013, against which team did Chris Gayle make his IPL record breaking 175* runs?

Answer 2:- Pune Warriors India

Question 3:- Who among these has won the most IPL Purple Cap awards?

Answer 3:- Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Question 4:- Which state is represented in domestic cricket by IPL debutant Devdutt Padikkal?

Answer 4:- Karnataka

Question 5:- Who holds the record of hitting the most 50s in IPL?

Answer 5:- David Warner

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

