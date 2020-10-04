Flipkart Quiz Answers October 04, 2020: Know all answers here and get a chance to win exciting rewards
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five simple questions that test your genereal awareness. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems. The Flipkart quiz started on October 4 at 12:00 AM IST and will be open till at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.
Trivia Quiz details
Organizer:-Flipkart India
Today’s Flipkart Quiz –Flipkart Daily
Trivia Quiz Today’s Prize –Super Coins, Vouchers
Quiz Date –1st – 31st October 2020
Quiz Time –Any Time
Prize-After Answering all Questions Right
Flipkart Quiz answers – October 4, 2020
Question 1:- Which IPL team does this Punjab opener play for?
Answer 1:- Kolkata Knight Riders
Question 2:- In 2013, against which team did Chris Gayle make his IPL record breaking 175* runs?
Answer 2:- Pune Warriors India
Question 3:- Who among these has won the most IPL Purple Cap awards?
Answer 3:- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Question 4:- Which state is represented in domestic cricket by IPL debutant Devdutt Padikkal?
Answer 4:- Karnataka
Question 5:- Who holds the record of hitting the most 50s in IPL?
Answer 5:- David Warner
How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha