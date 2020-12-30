The Flipkart has started the Mobile's Year End Sale on 29th December 2020 and will now end on 31st December 2020. Here check out the top deals:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Flipkart's end of year sale is back and this time e-shopping site is closing the year with Mobile's Year End Sale. The retailer is giving heavy discounts on smartphones on top brands such as iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Realme 6, among others. While Samsung Galaxy F41, Vivo V20 Pro, Xiaomi, Mi 10T will have additional exchange discounts.

The Flipkart has started the sale on 29th December 2020 and will now end on 31st December 2020. The three-day sale has partnered with ICIC Bank to give an additional 10 per cent discount in Mobile's Year End Sale.

Here check out the top deals:

1. Mi 10T series- The smartphone is available at an effective price of Rs 30,999 instead of Rs 39,999. If a customer is having an ICIC Bank card then they can purchase this phone at just Rs 29,999.

2. Vivo V20 Pro- This smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 24,900 including exchange and bank offers.

3. iPhone XR- Flipkart is giving heavy discount on this phone and can purchase this phone at Rs 38,999 instead of 47,900. Also, customers can avail this phone at no cost EMI starting from Rs 6,500 per month

4. iPhone SE (2020)- This mobile phone is available at Flipkart for just Rs 32,999 i.e e-shopping site is giving Rs 6,901 discount on this iPhone.

5. Realme 6- This Mobile's Year End Sale this android phone is available at an effective price if Rs 11,999.

6. Samsung Galaxy F41- This android phone is available at Rs 15,499 at Flipkart instead of Rs 19,999. and if customers opt for Flipkart's smart upgrade plan then they can buy this phone at just Rs 10,860.

Further, smartphones like Oppo A31, Realme 7, Poco X2, Realme 7 Pro, iPhone 11, Motorola One Fusion+ along with hundreds of other smartphones will be on sale.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv