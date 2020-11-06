Mobile Festive Bonanza Sale: Flipkart is also offering additional 10 per cent discounts on Federal Bank's credit and debit card users.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After offering heavy discounts during the Big Billion Days and Diwali Special Sale, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has now come up with another exciting festive sale especially for mobile phones, the Mobile Festive Bonanza'. This is the third consecutive festive sale offered by Flipkart, which has started on November 5 and will continue till November 7.

Under the Mobile Festive Bonanza sale, Flipkart is offering some exciting deals and heavy discounts on almost all smartphones. From Apple to Redmi to Vivo to Motorola, every smartphone manufacturer is offering huge discounts on their smartphones. In addition to deals and offers, Flipkart is also offering additional 10 per cent discounts on Federal Bank's credit and debit card users. Apart from this, a no-cost EMI offer, exchange offers and mobile protection scheme can also be availed under the Mobile Festive Bonanza.

Check the best offers on Apple, Vivo, Motorola, Redmi smartphones here:

Apple iPhone SE: The Flipkart is offering iPhone SE at a price of Rs 32,999, which is available at Rs 42,500 on MRP. Credit and debit card users can also buy this phone at Rs 4,334 no-cost EMI. Additional 10 per cent discount is also available for Federal bank credit and debit card users.

Vivo V20: Vivo's latest smartphone Vivo V20 is available in Flipkart's Mobile Festive Bonanza Sale at a price of Rs 24,990. This smartphone will get a discount of up to Rs 2,500 on exchange from old mobile. Apart from this, this phone can be purchased at No Cost EMI.

Moto Razr 5G: Motorola Razr 5G smartphone is available in the Mobile Festive Bonanza at a price of Rs 1,24,999. The Motorola Razr 5G is the company's foldable phone and has two screens. The phone has a 6.2-inch main screen, whose screen resolution is 2142 × 876 pixels. In this smartphone, users will get 48MP main camera for photography. While on the folded screen the company has placed a 20MP camera.

Realme C11: The Realme C11 is available at a price of Rs 6,999 in the Flipkart Mobile Festive Bonanza. The smartphone features 5,000 mAh battery with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G35 processor.

Oppo A33: The Oppo A33 id available at Rs 11,990in t5he Mobile Festive Bonanza. The phone features 5,000 mAh battery , 12MP quad-camera setup and Snapdragon 460 processor.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: The Flipkart is offering Realme Narzo 20 Pro at Rs 13,999 in the Mobile Festive Bonanza. The phone features 48MP quad-camera setup, 65W fats charging and is powered with a Helio G95 processor.

Posted By: Talib Khan