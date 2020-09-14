Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz Answers September 14, 2020: E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Fake or Not Fake Quiz and is giving its users an amazing chance to win exciting gifts, prizes and vouchers.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk:

Today’s Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz details:

Organiser: Flipkart India

Today’s Flipkart Quiz: Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz

Today’s Prize: Super Coins, Vouchers

Quiz Date: 14 September 2020

Quiz Time: Any Time

Prize: After 15 Days of answering the question

Here are the five based on general knowledge:

Question 1: The River Indus Originates In China

Answer 1: Not Fake

Question 2: The Word ‘Quarantine’ Comes From A Word Which Means 40 Days

Answer 2: Not Fake

Question 3: There Was A Superhero Comicbook Based On Sunil Gavaskar

Answer 3: Not Fake

Question 4: Zebras Are White Skinned Animals With Black Stripes

Answer 4: Fake

Question 5: 5G Cellular Network Is Causing Birds To Die

Answer 5: Fake

How can I play Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz?

Step 1) First of all, you would need to download the Flipkart app as it is an app-based quiz

Step 2) Log in to your Flipkart account

Step 3) Click on the link that reads ‘Fake or Not Fake Quiz’ on the homepage of the app

Step 4) After this, you will be directed to another screen where you would need to click on the “Fake or Not Fake Quiz” as like mark. After that, you will be able to play the Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz

Step 5) You need to remember that the winners are selected on a lucky draw basis and therefore you need to play more and more so that you better the chances of winning

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma