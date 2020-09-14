Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz Answers September 14, 2020: Answer these 5 easy questions and win amazing gifts and prizes
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its Fake or Not Fake Quiz and is giving its users an amazing chance to win exciting gifts, prizes and vouchers. By playing today’s Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz, the users will be able to win super coins and vouchers. You will get your prize 15 days after answering the questions correctly.
Today’s Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz details:
Organiser: Flipkart India
Today’s Flipkart Quiz: Flipkart Fake Or Not Fake Quiz
Today’s Prize: Super Coins, Vouchers
Quiz Date: 14 September 2020
Quiz Time: Any Time
Prize: After 15 Days of answering the question
Here are the five based on general knowledge:
Question 1: The River Indus Originates In China
Answer 1: Not Fake
Question 2: The Word ‘Quarantine’ Comes From A Word Which Means 40 Days
Answer 2: Not Fake
Question 3: There Was A Superhero Comicbook Based On Sunil Gavaskar
Answer 3: Not Fake
Question 4: Zebras Are White Skinned Animals With Black Stripes
Answer 4: Fake
Question 5: 5G Cellular Network Is Causing Birds To Die
Answer 5: Fake
How can I play Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz?
Step 1) First of all, you would need to download the Flipkart app as it is an app-based quiz
Step 2) Log in to your Flipkart account
Step 3) Click on the link that reads ‘Fake or Not Fake Quiz’ on the homepage of the app
Step 4) After this, you will be directed to another screen where you would need to click on the “Fake or Not Fake Quiz” as like mark. After that, you will be able to play the Flipkart Fake or Not Fake Quiz
Step 5) You need to remember that the winners are selected on a lucky draw basis and therefore you need to play more and more so that you better the chances of winning
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma