New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Keeping the festive season in mind, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart has started its Dussehra Specials Sale, a day after the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale got over. The Dussehra Specials Sale was started today (October 22) and will end on October 28, 2020.

Under the Dussehra Special Sale, Flipkart users will get attractive offers on almost all brands of smartphones and will be able to buy their desired smartphones at a very low price. In addition to the discounts available on Flipkart, HSBC and Kotak Mahindra bank are also giving a 10 per cent discount on purchasing of smartphones thorugh their debit and credit cards. Flipkart has listed great deals on smartphones with no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and complete mobile protection.

These smartphones are available at a low price

Redmi 9i

Discounted Price: Rs 8,299

Redmi 9i has a 6.53-inch HD + LCD display, which has an aspect ratio of 20:9. Also, this smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. Apart from this, the internal storage of this phone can be increased to 512GB with the help of a micro-SD card. This handset works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Talking about other features, the company has given a 12MP camera in the rear of the Redmi 9i smartphone, which has an aperture f / 2.2. Also, a 5MP selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. At the same time, this smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which is equipped with a 10-watt fast charging feature.

Infinix Hot 9

Discounted Price: Rs 8,999

This smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. Its primary camera is 13MP, while 2MP microlens and 2MP depth sensor are other lenses. It has an 8MP front camera for video calling and selfie convenience. In Infinix Hot 9, users have been given a 5000mAh powerful battery and fingerprint sensor for security. This smartphone is based on Android 10 OS has a 6.66-inch display and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The storage given in the phone can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Discounted Price: Rs 15,499

The Samsung Galaxy F41 works on Android 10 OS and has been introduced on the Exynos 9611 chipset. It has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The fingerprint sensor is provided in the back panel of the phone. A triple rear camera setup has been given in the Samsung Galaxy F41. Its primary sensor is 64MP, while it has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP third sensor. There is a 32MP front camera for video calling and selfie. It has a powerful battery of 6,000mAh for power backup.

iPhone SE

Discounted Price: Rs 34,999

The iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. Also, this phone has an A13 Bionic chip and 64GB of internal storage. Apart from this, the iPhone SE got a 12MP camera in the rear and a 7MP camera in the front. Talking about other features, the company has provided wireless charging facility including fast charge cable in this phone.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Discounted Price: 14,999

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also listed with Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid purchased or exchange discounts. For these buyers, the phone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Posted By: Talib Khan