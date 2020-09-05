To win these gifts, you can give a shot daily to improve your chances and you can be the winner.

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| Today's Flipkart quiz lis live now. The Flipkart daily trivia quiz is back to entertain users with its 5 basic questions. The quiz revolves around general knowledge and current affairs and if you answer all the questions correctly you can be the lucky winner.

To win Flipkart quiz, all you need is to answer the five basic questions and if you are lucky you will get a chance to win vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. To win these gifts, you can give a shot daily to improve your chances and you can be the winner.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 5th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers – 5 September

Question 1:- Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Juventus. Which country is the club based in?



Answer 1:- Italy

Question 2:- Who is the first person to hit a double hundred in Test matches and in ODIs?

Answer 2:- Sachin Tendulkar

Question 3:- Which nineteen-time Grand Slam champion recenly got married to Xisca Perelló?

Answer 3:- Rafael Nadal

Question 4:- Shahbaz Nadeem recently made his Test debut for India. Which Ranji team does he play for?

Answer 4:- Jharkhand

Question 5:- The 1st person in history to run 42.2-km marathon in under 2 hours is from which country?

Answer 5:- Kenya

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma