New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| Flipkart is back with Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer 5 basic questions to win exciting prizes. The quiz revolves around general knowledge and current affairs and if you answer all the questions correctly you can be the lucky winner.

To win these gifts, you can give a shot daily to improve your chances and you can be the winner.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 4th Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers – 4 September

Question 1:- In which TV show would you find the character Harvey Specter?

Answer 1:- Suits

Question 2:- The birth name of which of these comedians is actually Satya Prakash?

Answer 2:- Raju Srivastav

Question 3:- Who plays the role of Man Singh, the manager of the Indian Cricket team in the film ’83?

Answer 3:- Pankaj Tripathi

Question 4:- The title of the 2017 film Meri Pyaari Bindu comes from a song in which film?

Answer 4:- Padosan



Question 5:- Which of these popular TV shows is based on a film directed by Michael Crichton?

Answer 5:- Westworld

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma