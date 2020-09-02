To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk| The Flipkart is back with their Daily Trivia Quiz where users get the chance to win exciting prizes. The quiz focuses on trivia questions which revolves around general knowledge and current affairs.

All you need is to get your answers right and you can be the lucky one to earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. To win these amazing gifts daily, you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 3rd Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

How To Play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Step 1: Open Flipkart App

Step 2: Go To Game Zone

Step 3: Click On Daily Trivia Banner

Step 4: Search For Daily Trivia

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers – 3rd Sep 2020

Question 1:- Which rapper’s song ‘God’s Plan’ won the Best Rap Song at Grammy Awards 2019?

Answer 1:- Drake

Question 2:- The singer Bhupen Hazarika has not won of these awards?

Answer 2:- Filmfare

Question 3:- DJI and Yuneec International are two of the world’s biggest manufacturers of what?

Answer 3:- Drones

Question 4:- Which Indian cricketer is nicknamed ‘Porbandar’ after his birthplace?

Answer 4:- Jaydev Unadkat

Question 5:- Which of these is not a company taken over by Oyo Rooms?

Answer 5:- Weddingz

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma