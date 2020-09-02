To win exciting prizes all you need is to have a good grasp on GK and answer all the asked questions correctly.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk| The Flipkart started its Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz and Flipkart Kya Bolti Public Quiz for their users to pass their time in this lockdown. The homegrown online shopping app is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting rewards.

To win exciting prizes all you need is to have a good grasp on GK and answer all the asked questions correctly.

If you get your answers right, you can be the lucky one to earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. To win these amazing gifts daily, you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 2nd Sep 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

How To Play Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Step 1: Open Flipkart App

Step 2: Go To Game Zone

Step 3: Click On Daily Trivia Banner

Step 4: Search For Daily Trivia

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers – 2nd Sep 2020

Question 1:-Which country hosted and won the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship?

Answer 1: Iran

Question 2:- Which of these teams has NOT won an EPL title in the last 25 years?

Answer 2:- Liverpool

Question 3:- Who is the 1st Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century in a Test in Australia?

Answer 3:- Rishabh Pant

Question 4:- In 2018, Basketball legend Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for the short film

Answer 4:- Dear Basketball

Question 5:- A player from which of these teams has not won the most Man of the Match awards in T20Is?

Answer 5:- West Indies

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

