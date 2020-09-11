The Flipkart quiz started on September 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 11 at 11:59 PM IST.

The Flipkart quiz started on September 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 11 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 11th September 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 11, 2020

Question 1:- Which of these is an upcoming film starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon?



Answer 1:- Panipat

Question 2:- Apart from Karamveer, what was Ayushmann’s character’s name in the film ‘Dream Girl’?

Answer 2:- Pooja

Question 3:- Kathryn Bigelow is the first woman to win the Oscar Award for __.

Answer 3:- Best Director

Question 4:- The director of the film ‘Bala’ has previously directed which of these films?

Answer 4:- Stree



Question 5:- Which writer and poet made a documentary titled ‘Amjad Ali Khan’ in 1990?

Answer 5:- Gulzar





Posted By: Deeksha Sharma