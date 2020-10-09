The Flipkart quiz started on October 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 9 at 11:59 PM IST.

New Delhi |Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 9 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 9 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 9th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 9, 2020

Question 1. The name of which of these IPL teams was changed in 2018

Answer: Delhi

Question 2. Who was the first Indian captain of an IPL team to score a century?

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

Question 3. The two top highest individual scores in the IPL have been recorded in which city?

Answer: Bengaluru

Question 4. Which of these IPL records is not in his name?

Answer: Fastest fifty

Question 5. Who among these has scored the highest runs in a single IPL season?

Answer: Virat Kohli

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma