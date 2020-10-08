The Flipkart quiz started on October 8 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 8 at 11:59 PM IST.

New Delhi |Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 8 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 8 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 8th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 8, 2020

Question 1) Who among these did Shreyas Iyer replace as the captain of the Delhi-based IPL team in 2018?

Answer 1: Gautam Gambhir

Question 2) In which year did the first-ever Super Over takes place in IPL history?

Answer 2: 2009

Question 3) Who holds the record of the highest score by an Indian batsman in the IPL?

Answer 3: KL Rahul

Question 4) Which of these IPL teams has not won an IPL season hosted in India?

Answer 4: Deccan Chargers

Question 5) Most IPL teams are being coached by which country’s players in 2020?



Answer 5: Australia

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma