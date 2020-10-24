The Flipkart quiz started on October 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 24 at 11:59 PM IST, check answers here:

New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: The Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

The Flipkart quiz started on October 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 24 at 11:59 PM IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 24th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 24, 2020

Q1: Former Australian Batsman Simon Katich Is Currently The Coach Of Which IPL Team?

Answer 1: Bangalore

Q2: Which Of These Is A Stadium In South Africa That Has Hosted An IPL Match?

Answer 2: Buffalo Park

Q3: Who Among These Was Not One Of The ‘Icon Players’ In The Inaugural Season Of IPL?

Answer 3: MS Dhoni

Q4: Which Of These Teams Was A Part Of The First Ever-Tied IPL Match?

Answer 4: Rajasthan

Q5: Who Scored The Most Runs (158) In The First Ever Match Of The IPL?

Answer 5: Brendon McCullum

