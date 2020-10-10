The Flipkart quiz started on October 10 at 12:00 am IST and will run through October 10 till 11:59 pm IST, which means you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart quiz is now live. The daily trivia quiz comprises of five questions which basically revolves around general knowledge and current affairs. If you get all the answers right, you can end up being the lucky winner and will get an opportunity to win vouchers and gems.

Today’s Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Details:

Flipkart Trivia Quiz Date – 10th Oct 2020

Today’s Flipkart quiz prize – Vouchers, Gems and More

Flipkart Daily Quiz Timing – 12 AM to 11.59 PM

Winners: 40000+

Flipkart Quiz answers – October 10, 2020

Question 1:- Chris Gayle’s highest individual score came against which IPL team?

Answer 1:- Pune Warriors India

Question 2:- Since which season is the Umpire Decision Review System being used in all IPL matches?

Answer 2:- 2018

Question 3:- Which of these teams has played in the least number of IPL seasons?

Answer 3:- Kochi Tuskers Kerala

Question 4:- Which IPL team shares its name with the NHL team from Washington DC?

Answer 4:- Delhi Capitals



Question 5:- Who among these was the first Indian to hit a century in the IPL?

Answer 5:- Manish Pandey

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

