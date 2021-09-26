New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The competition between two e-commerce giants is all set to heat up as Walmart-owned Flipkart has changed the dates of the much-awaited 'Big Billion Days' sale days after Amazon announced its upcoming Great Indian Festival event.



US-based e-commerce firm Amazon will begin with the 'Great Indian Sale' on October 4 and as always, prime members of the website will get early access to the sale. Earlier, this month Flipkart announced the Big Billion Days sale to take place from October 7 to October 12.



Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy wrote to his employees saying, "TBBD is critical for lakhs of sellers as they continue to strive to revitalise their businesses after the pandemic and noted that the event also generates a massive scale of employment across the supply chain - helping make "the festivities a reality for numerous households".



"We have the potential to make a deep positive impact on the lives of everyone who engages with us, and keeping this in mind, we are standing true to Flipkart's values, being audacious, biased to action and customer-centricity, and have decided to make this Big Billion Day Bigger for all stakeholders! To enable this, we are going to make some changes to our plans for the Big Billion Days 2021," he said.



Meanwhile, Amazon has only announced the starting date of the Great Indian Festival ie. -- 4 October and it is expected that the company will continue the sale and exciting offers for 30 days.



Both the much-awaited sales are going to have bumper discounts and exciting offers on electronics, home appliances, and clothing. Apart from that, the sale will also include affordability options as EMI offers via various partnerships.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen