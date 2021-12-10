New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: India's one of the most loved and preferred e-commerce websites Flipkart is back with yet another huge sale event, where consumers can grab attractive deals and discounts on a range of different products including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, home entertainment systems, laptops, home appliances, Smart TVs, and more. The sale will start on December 16th and will conclude on December 21st. The e-commerce giant often treats its customers with sale events.

As part of the upcoming sale on Flipkart, customers will get a 10 per cent discount on SBI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. So if you are planning to buy products online, then this sale is the right event for you. Here is all the information you need to know about the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021.

As always, the e-commerce giant is giving a special treatment to all its Flipkart plus members, as they will be able to access the special sale one day prior to other people.

People can get their hands on crazy deals during the sale period that will be held at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM. The website will also provide tick-tock deals that will bring the lowest prices on different products every day at 4 PM and 10 PM.

Offers and Deals on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:

Though the website is yet to officially announce all the offers and discounts for its upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, it has given some hint of what one can expect:

Take a look:

* Up to 60 per cent off on smartwatches

* Deals and discounts on smartphones brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo

*Up to 45 per cent off on tablet

* Up to 50 per cent off on refrigerators and 70 per cent off on home appliances

* People can avail 70 per cent off on 'End of Season Deals on TVs'

*The website is offering 70 per cent off on grooming products and 60 per cent off on makeup products.

* People can also avail 70 per cent off on furniture items

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen