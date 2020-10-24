New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the festive season, Flipkart has announced the Big Diwali Sale from October 29, the third in a row after the Big Billion Days and Dussehra sales. The Big Billion Days sale had ended on October 21. The e-commerce platform had then announced the Dussehra sale, which will end on October 28. Now the company has announced yet another sale when customers will get massive discounts and offers on electronics, home appliances, mobile phones, speakers, laptops and other products.

Flipkart has shared the poster of the Big Diwali Sale on its website. The sale will go on till November 4. Flipkart will also offer a 10 per cent instant discount on Axis bank credit cards. Axis Bank cardholders will also get an additional 5 per cent off.

Besides, no-cost EMI option will also be available on HDFC, ICICI, SBI and Bajaj Finserv cards. Flipkart members will get early access to the sale from 12:00 am on October 29.

The company will offer discounts on mobile phones of Oppo, Samsung, Poco and Realme. However, Flipkart has not yet revealed how much discount it will offer on these smartphones.

At the same time, up to 80 percent discount will be given on electronics and accessories, who up to 50 percent discount will be given on laptops. Customers will also get up to 80 per cent off on headphones and speakers during the Big Diwali Sale.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma