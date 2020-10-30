Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: So as the Big Diwali Sale 2020 commences today, here are some best offers and deals available today on smartphones, laptops and other electronics.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After offering heavy discounts and some great offers twice for the Navratri and Dussehra, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with the third wave of festive sales and discounts with its Big Diwali Sale. Started from today (October 30), 12 hours after offering early access to Plus members, the Flipkart's Big Diwali sale will go on until November 4.

Under the Big Diwali sale 2020, Flipkart is offering great deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and almost every other electronic appliances you can buy or gift to loved ones on this year's festival of lights, Diwali. Apart from the discounts and great deals, the Flipkart has also partnered with Axis Bank to offer an additional 10 per cent instant discount to the bank's debit and credit card users.

Best offers on Smartphones:

iPhone 11 Pro: The Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256 GB)is available at a discounted price of Rs 79,999 (MRP Rs 1,06,600) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Apart from this, you can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,000 by using credit or debit card of Axis Bank.

iPhone XR: Apple iPhone XR 64GB is currently available at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,360. Paying with an Axis Bank card will sweeten the deal further by 10 per cent.

iPhone SE: Apple iPhone SE 64GB is available at Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500). Axis Bank credit card customers can avail a further discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 on this purchase (includes extra Rs. 1,500 discount on transactions above Rs. 30,000).

Samsung Galaxy S20+: Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. You can avail an additional discount of Rs 14,850 through Flipkart's bundled exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is available for as low as Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs 85,000) during the Big Diwali sale 2020. You can also avail a no-cost EMI option, and the bundled exchange offer to further lower the effective price.

LG G8X ThinQ: Flipkart is offering the LG G8X ThinQ at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000) in a flash sale starting 12pm on November 3.

Poco M2 Pro: Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. With the bundled exchange offer, you can also get a discount of Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price.

Moto G9: Moto G9 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. If you're eyeing a new budget phone with stock Android, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods Pro: Apple AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation are available at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). Combine it with the Axis Bank cards payment offer, and you'll end up with a great overall deal.

Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV: Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is offering the Philips 70-inch 4K smart LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 66,999 (MRP Rs. 1,99,990) for a limited period. You can also exchange your old TV, and get up to Rs. 11,000 off as an additional instant discount.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop: HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is down at Rs. 52,490 (MRP Rs. 63,179) during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. HP is also bundling MS Office with the laptop.

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop: The MSI GF63 is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale. The laptop comes with a bigger 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop is also equipped with Nvidia's GeForce GTZ 1650 Max-Q graphics card.

Posted By: Talib Khan