New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Walmart-owned e-commerce website Flipkart is back with another sale event, where customers can grab attractive deals and huge discounts on various products including smartphones, electrical appliances and clothing. After the Big Billion Day Sale, which lasted from October 3 to October 10, and the Big Diwali Sale: Part 1, Flipkart will start the third sale event named Flipkart Big Diwali Sale in India from October 28 to November 3.



This round of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will give its customers discounts on n number of electronics and other goods and will also offer no-cost EMI, free shipping, and exchange offers. Apart from that, customers who will make payments through their SBI card will get a 10 per cent discount on several products as well.



According to the microsite, customers can avail of a discount of up to 80 per cent on smartphones and tablets. Smartphones such as the Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy F22 are expected to come with bumper discounts during the sale.



Talking about high-end smartphones then, it is expected that iPhone 12 and the iPhone SE 2020 are among the luxury phones that will also be on sale with great discounts. During the last Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale, smartphones such as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini were priced at just Rs. Rs 53,999 and Rs 42,099 respectively.



According to the banners on the microsite, it is expected that the e-commerce website will shortly announce the bargains and offers on smartphones. Apart from that, the website will also offer "crazy deals" to its customers at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. during the Big Diwali Sale, and "Time Bomb Deals" will also be available.



The website will offer up to 30 per cent of saving on desktops and laptops whereas, customers can also buy accessories such as power banks, headphones, and speakers and save up to 75 per cent on them.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen