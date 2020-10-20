Flipkart Big Billion Days: we have shortlisted the seven best deals offered by Flipkart on electronic items

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is finally here and the e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts on a wide range of electronic items. Flipkart has listed a variety of smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more.'For all those looking to buy electronic items like laptops, smart tv, airpods, there are some lucrative deals offered by Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is not only offering big discounts on eligible products but has also lined up bank offers to sweeten the deal. Here we have shortlisted seven best deals offered by Flipkart on electronic items

Apple MacBook Air: Applé's premium MacBook comes with 13.3-inch display and Intel Core i5 processor. The e-commerce giant is offering steep discount of Rs 25,000 . It is priced at Rs 59,990 way below its MRP i.e. Rs 84,900. Additionally, you can also get a Rs 2,750 waiver on using SBI Credit card. Further, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 125 instant cashback on Paytm wallet on a minimum order of Rs. 1,250.

Apple AirPods Pro: Believe it or not, Flipkart is offering Apple's premium AirPods Pro TWS earphones with active noise cancellation at Rs. 17,999, way below from its eralier price of Rs 24,900. It is the cheapest price you can get on these premium quality wireless earphones.

HP 15s laptop: Flipkart is offering HP 15s laptop with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 1TB HDD drive at an attractive proce of Rs 51,990 (MRP Rs 57,396). You can also avail an additional discount of Rs 2,750 by using SBI credit card.

Mi TV Stick (Rs. 2,299): If you want to turn your idiot box into smart TV, Mi TV Stick could come in handy. Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9.0 which supports voice search and Chromecast connecting you to a world of content. You can purchase this product at an eye-popping price of Rs 2,299, which is way below its MRP Rs 3.499.

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K smart TV: If you are looking for a top-notch high quality TV, here is an amazing deal for you. Flipkart is offering Samsung's The Frame 50-inch TV at an eye-popping price of Rs. 69,999, a far cry from its MRP Rs. 1,12,900. You can get up to Rs. 16,000 as an additional instant discount by swapping an old TV with the purchase. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Google Nest Mini: The recently-launched smart speaker isup for sale at Rs. 2,299, nearly 50% down from its MRP Rs. 4,499 on Flipkart. Google Nest Mini is a cool alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot in case you're well invested into the Google ecosystem.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i: If you are looking for a laptop with the latest tech-build up, Lenovo IdeaPad could be good deal. It comes with GB Nvidia GeForce GTX1650 Ti and 15.6-inch display and is available for Rs 64,990 (MRP Rs 1,12,890) plus Rs 2,750 off for SBI Credit card users.

