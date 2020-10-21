Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to end tonight at 11:59 pm. So, you just have a few hours to grab the best deal for yourself.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale offer is set to conclude at 11:59 tonight, so if you haven't laid your hands on some of the most lucrative deals available in online space, you should rather go ahead without further delay. The sale has been open to all users since 12AM on October 16. Many best deals have expired by now, but you still have a slew of offers on the platter. On the last day of sale, the e-commerce giant is offering amazing offers on mobile phones, laptops, wearables, TVs, and other electronics. So, we have handpicked some of the best offers available on smartphones and laptops on the last day of Flipkart's Big Billion sale.

iPhone XR: Apple's iPhone XR is available for sale on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering the base model at Rs 36,249, down from the MRP of Rs 52,500. Also, you can avail an extra discount of Rs 1500 using SBI credit card, plus Rs 1,250 cashback.



iPhone 11 Pro: Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is also available for sale from starting price of Rs 79,999, down from the MRP Rs 1,06,660. Notably, it may be a bit pricey but definitely one of the best smartphones in the market. The MRP for the iPhone 11 Pro is Rs 1,06,660. Additionally, you can get Rs 1,500 instant discount and Rs 1,250 cashback on the SBI credit card.

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999): Poco M2 Pro should be your go-to product if you want everything at a feasible price. It is being sold at at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) in Big Billion sale. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. Additionally, You also avail 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S20+: If you want to get your hands on Samsung Galaxy S20+, here is a great deal for you. It is available on Flipkart at Rs 49,999, down from the MRP of Rs 83,000. Just in case, if you want to use Smart Upgrade Plan, you get it for Rs 35,198 by paying just 70 per cent. Rs 1,500 discount and Rs 1,250 cashback on using the SBI credit card is just icing on the cake.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Galaxy Note 10+ has also seen a big price cut, now available for Rs 54,999. The Note 10+ can be purchased for Rs 38,998 as part of the Smart Upgrade plan. The Note 10+ was unveiled in August last year and can easily go toe-to-toe against the Galaxy Note 20. The Note 10+ isn't quite as good as the S20+ but does offer S Pen support if that is important to you.

Best Laptop deals

Mi Notebook 14: The immensely popular Mi Nitebook 14 is up for grabs at Rs 43,999 on Flipkart, down from its market price if Rs 52,999. The bundled exchange offer can take off upto to Rs. 15,650 from the mentioned price. The SB credit card users can get an additional discount Rs. 2,750 instant discount (applicable on orders above Rs. 30,000). Also, you will get an Mi webcam with paying extra penny.

Asus VivoBook 14: Asus VivoBook 14 is available for sale at Rs 47,990, against the MRP of Rs 66,990. This model comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD, and a 14-inch screen. You also get an additional discount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,250 cashback on using SBI card. You can also avail additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,650 with the available exchange offer.

Apple MacBook Air: Applé's premium MacBook comes with 13.3-inch display and Intel Core i5 processor. The e-commerce giant is offering steep discount of Rs 25,000 . It is priced at Rs 59,990 way below its MRP i.e. Rs 84,900. Additionally, you can also get a Rs 2,750 waiver on using SBI Credit card. Further, Flipkart is offering a Rs. 125 instant cashback on Paytm wallet on a minimum order of Rs. 1,250.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha