Flipkart Apple Days sale 2020 is here and the Indian e-commerce giant is offering brand-specific heavy discounts this month. The sale is live and will continue till December 11, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Flipkart Apple Days sale 2020 is here and the Indian e-commerce giant is offering brand-specific heavy discounts this month. The sale is live and will continue till December 11, 2020. Talking about the highlights of the sale then Flipkart is offering exchange offers, bank card offers, exciting deals and discounts along with many other offers.

Here is the list of Apple iPhones available at a heavy discount during the Flipkart Apple Days Sale 2020:

iPhone SE (2020): Launched earlier this year, the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discount of over Rs 10,000 during the Flipkart Apple Sale Days, which is its lowest price since the smartphone was launched. The iPhone SE (2020) is available at Rs 32,999, down from Rs 42,999. The smartphone aims to cater mid-range buyers and has been a hit since its launch.

iPhone 11 Pro (64 GB storage): The iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 79,999, which is a great dip in the prices because the smartphone was launched in India for Rs 1,06,600, that means Flipkart is giving a massive discount of Rs 26,601. Not just this, there is also a flat Rs 1,750 instant discount if you pay through HDFC Bank credit card or credit or debit EMI. Moreover, Flipkart is giving upto Rs 15,150 off on exchange of your old phone.

Talking about the recently launched iPhone 12 series then there is no discount on it however, one can get bank and exchange offers on it. The Flipkart is giving up to Rs 6,000 instant discount if one does transaction from HDFC bank cards and easy EMI options. Though, Flipkart might not have added iPhone 12 in the sale, however, with bank offers it effectively brings down the price of the phone to Rs 73,900.

While of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Mini, the prices have been dropped to Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 63,900 respectively from their original MRP rates.

Meanwhile, iPhone XR (64 GB storage) is available for Rs 40,999, the model is listed with up to Rs 15,150 off on exchange offer. Altogether, Flipkart is giving heavy discounts on the iPhones in this Apple Day sale 2020, so hurry up before you miss out.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv