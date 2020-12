Fixed Deposits Interest Rates: Here's a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Fixed Deposits (FDs) are considered one of the safest and secured investment options in India as banks are bound to pay a fixed interest on them. From a period of seven days to 10 years, different banks provide different tenures for FDs and that's why it becomes important to compare the interest rates offered on fixed deposits before investing our money. So here's a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, PNB, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI):

7 to 45 days -- 2.90 per cent general public

46 days to 179 days -- 3.90 per cent general public

180 days to 210 days -- 4.40 per cent general public

211 days 364 days -- 4.40 per cent general public

1 year to 2 years -- 5.10 per cent general public

2 years to 3 years -- 5.10 per cent general public

3 years to 5 years -- 5.30 per cent general public

5 years to 10 years -- 5.40 per cent for general public

Punjab National Bank (PNB):

7 to 14 days -- 3 per cent for general public

15 to 29 days -- 3 per cent for general public

30 to 45 days -- 3 per cent for general public

46 to 90 days -- 3.25 per cent for general public

91 to 179 days -- 4 per cent for general public

180 to 270 days -- 4.40 per cent for general public

271 to 364 days -- 4.50 per cent for general public

For 333 days -- 4.50 per cent for general public

1 year -- 5.25 per cent for general public

444 days -- 5.25 per cent for general public

555 days -- 5.25 per cent for general public

1 to 2 years -- 5.25 per cent for general public

2 to 3 years -- 5.25 per cent for general public

3 to 5 years -- 5.30 per cent for general public

5 10 years -- 5.30 per cent for general public

Axis Bank:

7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent for general public

15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent for general public

30 days to 45 days 3 per cent for general public

46 days to 60 days 3 per cent for general public

61 days < 3 months 3 per cent for general public

3 months < 4 months 3.5 per cent for general public

4 months < 5 months 3.5 per cent for general public

5 months < 6 months 3.5 per cent for general public

6 months < 7 months 4.40 per cent for general public

7 months < 8 months 4.40 per cent for general public

8 months < 9 months 4.40 per cent for general public

9 months < 10 months 4.40 per cent for general public

10 months < 11 months 4.40 per cent for general public

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40 per cent for general public

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.15 per cent for general public

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.15 per cent for general public

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.10 per cent for general public

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent for general public

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent for general public

13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent for general public

14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent for general public

15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent for general public

16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent for general public

17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent for general public

18 Months < 2 years 5.25 per cent for general public

2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent for general public

30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent for general public

3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent for general public

5 years to 10 years 5.50 per cent for general public

Canara Bank:

7 days to 45 days - 2.95 per cent for general public

46 days to 90 days - 3.90 per cent for general public

91 days to 179 days - 4 per cent for general public

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.45 per cent for general public

1 year only - 5.25 per cent for general public

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.20 per cent for general public

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.20 per cent for general public

3 years & above to less than 5 years - 5.30 per cent for general public

5 years & above to 10 Years - 5.30 per cent for general public

HDFC Bank:

7 to 14 days - 2.50 per cent for general public

15 to 29 days - 2.50 per cent for general public

30 to 45 days - 3 per cent for general public

46 to 60 days - 3 per cent for general public

61 to 90 days - 3 per cent for general public

91 days to 6 months - 3.50 per cent for general public

6 to 9 months - 4.40 per cent for general public

9 months to 364 days - 4.40 per cent for general public

1 year - 4.90 per cent for general public

1 to 2 years - 4.90 per cent for general public

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma