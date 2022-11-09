Struggling To Save? These 5 Free Android Apps Can Show You The Way

When it comes to managing your finances, it is always a good idea to have something set aside. If, however, you have not been able to save, do not blame yourself. We understand that financial instruments are complex and expenditure is often multipronged and unexpected. Fortunately, there is an app for it. In this case, we list five free apps you can find on Google Play Store that suits your needs and helps you save more and plan better.

There are tons of reasons why you might want to save. It could range from setting money aside for a rainy day to plan for life decisions such as wedding, buying or constructing a house, buying a vehicle, that snazzy new gadget you have been eyeing, or just to take your dream holiday. This works whether you are a salaried employee or self-employed.

Mind you, it is still a good idea to set a budget that will outline your financial objectives of savings and expenditure. But a money planning app expedites the process and tracks the details for you. That way you do not have to frantically calculate in the back of your head the next time you are on an outing with friends.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five popular options that are available for your Android device.

Wallet:

Wallet promises to easily track spending, make the right spending choices and provides a template to start from that you can easily customise. It helps you set budgets for spending that you would like to control, helping you to save responsibly and achieve saving goals. Moreover, it helps you stay in control of your credit and reminds you before a payment is due. The ‘X-factor’ of this app is its predictive alert system.

MyMoney:

MyMoney is a money-managing app that helps you with an interactive chart to give you an overview of your spending behaviour. It has a budget planner and touts an intuitive interface that tracks your daily expense flow and can handle multiple wallets and cards. You can also create and customise categories.

Fi Money:

This app is targeted at “working professionals.” It allows you to track all bank accounts in one place and even enables UPI payments. You can also create an online savings account and lends a helping hand with mutual fund investments.

Moneyfy:

Moneyfy has the coveted ‘Editor’s choice’ badge on Play Store. It has a chart with a detailed overview and also has a very useful widget that can be customised. Most of all, it has a very handy approach. Its best selling point is its simplicity and ease of use. Moreover, its pro version is available at heavy discounts.

CoinKeeper:

This is another money managing app, but with one difference that we will talk about at the end. It tracks spending, budgets each category, analyses cash flow and allows you to set financial goals. But the key point is that CoinKeeper can be used on different devices together with family members.