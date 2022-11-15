Five Best Apps For Trading in 2022

GIVEN that we live in the information age and you are reading this, you might have rudimentary knowledge, at least, about financial instruments and where to invest. But how do you keep track of all one’s portfolio?

Chances are, you are weary of relying on time-consuming, old-school methods like spreadsheets. If you are a beginner, or even if you are a seasoned investor or trader, we have listed the top five apps for your Android or iOS device that you can use to organise your portfolio and keep track of what your investments are doing.

Why do you need an app?

Gone are the days when you would have to rely on a broker for knowledge about how the markets were performing – and how your stocks were performing in particular. Today, your app can show you all your investment information in one place, while boasting advanced tools and features that can help you make better decisions about future investments.

Let us dive into the world of financial technology (fintech) and take a look and take a look at what five popular apps have to offer to make your investment journey easier.

Zerodha Kite

By far the most downloaded app on this list, Zerodha Kite offers over 100 indicators and drawing tools. Not just that, profit and loss statements, tax reports and portfolio analytics are also available. You can also subscribe to initial public offers through a unified payments interface (IPO). Perhaps the most convenient feature for the busy investor will be their ‘Good Till Trigerred’ or GTT feature. This means that if a previously decided price condition within a year is met, an order will be placed and executed. Yes, it is a little on the expensive side with annual charges amounting up to Rs 500 per year, but it offers zero brokerage fees for equities delivery trades and mutual funds.

Upstox- Stocks & Demat Account

Another app to offer the GTT feature is Upstox. An old version of this app sits side-by-side on the Play Store, but we have listed the newer version with more features. It has a simple KYC process, an option to show the most popularly traded stocks on the app, an easy option to trade, analytics on the market and stocks, readymade option strategies and a margin trading facility too. Although the app charges Rs 20 for call and trade orders, the brokerage is reasonable. Mind you, the updated version has received some negative feedback, so you might want to consider the older version too.

Angel One: Stocks, Demat & IPO

Angel One intimates you about upcoming IPOs, has a dashboard covering four different parameters, a chart view and recommendations too. While it does have comparatively higher charges, it is also one of the most customisable apps out there.

Groww: Stocks & Mutual Fund

Highly rated on the Play Store, Groww is very simple and intuitive to use. Again, the chink in the armour is the high charges levied for call and trade. Nevertheless, it is offset by the speed of the app, analytics, the option for investing in SIPs and its own UPI. Also, there are no charges for opening an account on the platform, or any maintenance charges.

IIFL- Demat Ac, Stocks & IPOs

IIFL offers several incentives to open a Demat account with them and even offers free research reports and a quick offer to transfer funds and ideas from “superstar portfolios.” The execution could be better though even if its customer care is touted to be very responsive.

Finally, it is always a good idea to know beforehand what your investment strategy is, and a general idea of what you would prefer your portfolio to look like before you embark on your investment journey aided by fintech.