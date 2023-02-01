Economy On Right Track, World Sees India As A Bright Star, Says Nirmala Sitharaman; Top Quotes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, said India's growth at 7 per cent in fiscal year 2022-23 has been the highest among major economies. She asserted that the Indian economy is on the right track and the achievements of the nation have garnered global attention and praise.

Addressing the first Union Budget of 'Amrit Kaal', Sitharaman said the budget hopes to build on foundation of previous budget and blue print for India@100. "In the 75th year of Independence, world has recognised India as a bright star," says the Finance Minister.

This was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth full Budget since 2019, when BJP-led NDA returned to power. Union Budget 2023 is the last full Budget of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Here are the top quotes from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget address:

- Govt efforts since 2014 have ensured better quality of life for citizens of the country, said FM Sitharaman.

- We have made significant progress in many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the FM.

- Per capita income has increased to Rs 1.97 lakh, said FM Sitharaman.

- Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in last nine years, said FM Sitharaman.

- The government is implementing scheme to supply free grains to poor under PMGKAY with expenditure of Rs 2 lakh cr from Jan 1, said FM.

- In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives us opportunity to strengthen India's role in global order, she said.

- We ensured that no one went hungry during pandemic by providing free foodgrains to 80 cr poor people, said FM Sitharaman.