Started in 2015 with an aim to decrease the demand for physical gold, the scheme is widely reported to be the brainchild of late-former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Reserve Bank of India opened the fifth tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme on Monday, with the subscription price of Rs 5,334 per gram. Sovereign Gold Bond scheme will remain available for subscription from August 3rd to August 7th. Earlier, pricing for Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme series IV, which was available for subscription from 6th July to 10th July, was Rs 4,852 per gram of precious metal.

"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 5,334 per gram of gold," Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

Union government, while taking the Reserve Bank into consensus is also offering a discount of Rs 50 per gram for those investors applying online and paying for their investments via online modes.

"For such investors, the issue price of the gold bond will be Rs 5,284 per gram of gold," RBI said in the statement.

For 2020-21, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme was announced in the month of April, which so far has had four tranches in total, with the fifth one to start from Monday, and the last sixth scheduled for outlay in September. SGB is part of the government’s market borrowing programme.

The bonds are sold only to the resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

The minimum investment could be as low as 1 Gram, whereas the maximum is allowed to step ahead to 4 kg for individual investors, and 20 kg for the Trusts, Universities, and charitable institutions.

The gold bond will be sold through banks, Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

Started in 2015 with an aim to decrease the demand for physical gold, the scheme is widely reported to be the brainchild of late-former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma