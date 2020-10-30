From state-owned SBI and Bank of Baroda to leading private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, several banks are offering exciting discount on home loans.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the start of festival season, several banks have started new offers on home loans, personal loans as well as car loans. From state-owned SBI and Bank of Baroda to leading private banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, several banks are offering exciting deals on loans. Loans went cheaper after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate for early 2020.

Here are some of the best bank offers on home loans

HDFC Bank Home Loan Offers: HDFC Bank is offering 6.9 per cent annual interest rates (starting) under the Monsoon Bonanza offer till October 31, 2020.

Bank of Baroda Home Loan Offers: Bank of Baroda interest rates are from 7.00 to 8.60 per cent per annum. BOB is also offering a 100 per cent waiver in processing fees on home loans during the festive season.

SBI Bank Home Loan Offers: SBI waives processing fees if the home loan is applied through YONO app.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Offers: ICICI Bank's home loan interest rates range from 6.90 to 8.05 per cent for home loan and home loan balance transfer. The processing fee for home loan transer starts at Rs 3,000.

