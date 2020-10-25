As per the new provisions, government will allow overseas companies to set up facilities in the country to make satellites and launch vehicles.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's new space policy will not only open its space sector for private commercial players but it would also encourage investment from foreign entities. As per the new provisions, government will allow overseas companies to set up facilities in the country to make satellites and launch vehicles.

"We are going on full steam now. Foreign firms can set up facilities to make satellites and launch vehicles here, set up ground stations and use our spaceports as long as they invest here through FDI." Times of India quoted department of space (DoS) secretary K Sivan as saying.

Sivan, however, added that decisions will be taken on a case-by-case basis because of the sensitive nature of the space sector. Companies will be required to give undertakings on following all guidelines, he said.

Without going into specifics of join venture Sivan noted that Indian forms can have 60 per cent investment and foreign firms can invest 40 per cent Indian companies but modalities of JV are yet to be worked out.

Last week, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released the draft of a new Spacecom Policy 2020 to regulate the commercial use of orbital slots, satellites, and ground stations for communication needs. The policy also details how private players can get authorisation for setting up new communication satellites and ground stations.

Allowing private players in the space communication sector will also enable India to keep pace with the growing demand for satellite-based broadcasting, network connectivity, and global mobile personal communication. This will also establish India as a significant player in the global space communication sector, the document states.

Earlier in May, the Union Cabinet decided to allow private players in space activities by opening up state assets for entrepreneurs. For boosting private participation in space activities, government will provide level playing field for private companies in satellites, launches and space-based services, it said.

