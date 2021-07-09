UIDAI has recommended Aadhaar card verification should be done before accepting it as an identity proof. The statutory authority said all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a warning for citizens cautioning them against fraudulent practices. UIDAI has recommended Aadhaar card verification should be done before accepting it as an identity proof. The statutory authority said all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. One must verify it before accepting it as identity proof.

"All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof," the UIDAI tweeted.

"Any Aadhaar is verifiable online/offline. To verify offline, scan the QR code on Aadhaar" the statutory authority added.

Why verification is important?

Since Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents required for availing public schemes, tax related issues, or the COVID-19 vaccine, its verification is highly crucial. Not only this Aadhaar card is also linked to bank accounts and other important services that carry our private information. Many times people also use someone else's Aadhaar card to buy SIM card that may be used in a criminal activity. Therefore verification of Aadhaar card is extremely important before accepting it as identity proof.

UIDAI has laid out simple steps to verify Aadhaar card online. Here's how it is done.

First log-in at the direct UIDAI link --resident.uidai.gov.in/verify

Then enter your 12-digit number Aadhaar card

Then the screen will ask the security code or Captcha. Enter the code.

Click at the 'Proceed to Verify' option.

After this authenticity of the 12-digit number will appear on your screen.

How to update information on Aadhaar?



If you want to update any other information in the Aadhaar Card like residential address or phone number it can also be done online on UIDAI's portal. However, users will need to have proof of name, date of birth, gender, and address. All the steps needed to make the desired changes are given on the Aadhaar website.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha