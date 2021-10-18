New Delhi | Urvashi Kapoor: Jagran New Media’s Fact Checking website Vishvas News debunked a post claiming that Amul has shared a link that claims to offer them Rs 6,000 for completing a survey in its 75th Anniversary. Vishvas News investigated and found the claim to be fake. Cyber security experts advice against clicking on any suspicious links.

The fact checking team Vishvas News started its investigation by clicking on the link given in the message. The link prompted to answer few survey questions and further share the link with Whatsapp contacts. Vishvas News contacted the customer care department of Amul. The official named Shivam said that the viral post is a scam and users should not click on any such suspicious link.

As per Cyber Security Expert, Atul Narula from the International Institute of Cyber Security (IICS), users should always check messages if they are fake or real before forwarding them on WhatsApp or clicking on any link in a message.

