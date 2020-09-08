Fact Check: America’s April-June Quarter 2020 GDP growth (YoY) did not fare worse than India’s, here’s what you should know
New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June Quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent (YoY) as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.
The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the preceding January-March 2020 Quarter.
Soon after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the GDP data for April-June Quarter, a graphic went viral on social media claiming that the April-June 2020 Quarter data of the US, Canada, and Japan is worse than India’s GDP data in YoY comparison.
Vishvas News' Pratyush Ranjan carried out a detailed investigation of the viral claim and found that the data of few countries was misleading and wrongly compared to India’s figures in the viral social media post.
Click here to read the comprehensive fact-check by Vishvas News on the viral post related to India's April-June 2020 Quarter GDP numbers and it's comparison with China and other G7 countries
Posted By: Abhinav Gupta