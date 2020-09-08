The GDP contraction in the world's fifth-largest economy compared with 3.1 per cent growth in the preceding January-March 2020 Quarter.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June Quarter, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent (YoY) as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

Soon after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released the GDP data for April-June Quarter, a graphic went viral on social media claiming that the April-June 2020 Quarter data of the US, Canada, and Japan is worse than India’s GDP data in YoY comparison.

Vishvas News' Pratyush Ranjan carried out a detailed investigation of the viral claim and found that the data of few countries was misleading and wrongly compared to India’s figures in the viral social media post.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta