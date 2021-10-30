New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has become one of the most essential documents in India that is required for almost all the office work in the country. It not only acts as identification proof but also helps in availing benefits announced by the central and state governments and private financial institutions.



There are times when a person may face an issue with their Aadhaar card. So, in order to get a handy solution, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently tweeted a helpline number that will help people solve their Aadhaar-related problems. Aadhaar cardholders who face any issue can dial 1947 and can get it resolved easily.



It should be noted that 1947 is a toll-free number and is available 24/7 on IVRS mode. UIDAI also has representatives that are available from 7 am to 11 pm, every Monday to Saturday. People can also contact the representatives on Sunday from 8 am to 5 pm.



The 1947 Aadhaar Helpline is available in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, and Urdu.



If in case a person's Aadhaar card gets misplaced or has not arrived yet, then the information can be accessed through the help of the service:

How to make PVC Aadhaar:



Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will the find option of 'My Aadhaar Section' -- click on that



Step 3: Now, select Order Aadhaar PVC Card



Step 4: Enter the captcha and click on receive an OTP



Step 5: Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, enter that.



Step 6: Now, you will be able to see your Aadhaar PVC Card.



Step 7: Select the payment option



Step 8: Now, you have to deposit Rs. 50 on the payment page



Step 8: Once the payment will be received, the process will be completed

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen