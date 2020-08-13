“Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless”, the Prime Minister said.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest”, the system which is aimed at simplifying India’s tax system and making it ‘seamless, painless, faceless’.

Launching the platform Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the emphasis of Transparent Taxation is making rule-law and policy people-centric and public friendly.

“The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results”, PM Modi said as reported by news agency ANI, adding that “Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless”.

Under the Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest platform, PM unveiled big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter to benefit the honest taxpayers of the country. PM said that Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25.

What is the faceless assessment and how it will benefit the honest taxpayers:

Under the faceless assessment scheme, there would be no physical interface between an assessing officer and an assessee. The plan was first introduced in the Union Budget 2019 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The launch of this facility also ends the relevance of geography free assessments on the lines of processing of returns. A total of 2,686 officials of the I-T department have been deputed for implementation of the scheme

Ease of compliance for taxpayers, transparency and efficiency, functional specialisation, improvement in the quality of assessment, risk-based and focussed approach, better monitoring and expeditious disposal of cases are some of the most noticeable features of the new scheme.

Features of Faceless Assessment Reform:





